Closure of entry points from today

SHILLONG: The state health officials have expressed optimism that the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the state would show receding trend once the entry points get shut for a week beginning Thursday midnight.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said on Wednesday, “I am optimistic (about numbers coming down) and I want the curve to flatten”.

He recalled that the state reported 80 cases at one go and recoveries would also happen at one go even as he added that a lot of recoveries are being made in the state right now.

On Wednesday, eight persons who were infected with the virus, recovered.

“The number of cases would come down and things would ease out once the entry point will be closed from July 23 midnight,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the state government had decided to close down all the entry points in the state – Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj – from the midnight of July 23 or early morning of July 24 till July 31 to unburden frontline workers and the district administration engaged in intensive surveillance for the past four months.

Only emergency, medical services, essential commodities and transit movement of Assam vehicles and armed forces will be allowed during the period as the movement of armed forces who were on leave and have to return to the state falls under the category of emergency services.

The lockdown period is also supposed to be used for shifting the entry point of Byrnihat to a new location for smooth movement of people and vehicles.

The state government has even asked returnees not to come to the state during the period and stay wherever they are at the moment.

Earlier reacting to a query about plasma treatment in the state, Dr War said that the plasma treatment would come for those cases which are very severe.

He also said that plasma treatment was a voluntarily affair and a person who wants to give his plasma need to come out voluntarily.

He however also said that there are many recovered people in the state who have offered to give their plasma for the treatment of patients who are active.