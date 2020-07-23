Four more die in Assam deluge

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Thursday with the number of affected people further rising to 28.32 lakh across 26 districts, while four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the current wave of floods has gone up to 93 with the one casualty each reported from Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Morigaon and Golaghat districts, the the Assam State Disaster Management Authority informed on Thursday evening.

Incessant rain scattered across the state and rising rivers have led to further deterioration in the situation. The Met office forecast for the next 24 hours is not encouraging either with heavy to very heavy rain predicted at isolated places over the state.

Goalpara district continues to bear the brunt with a population of about 4.69 lakh affected in four revenue circles, followed by Barpeta where the number of flood-hit people has again increased to 4.21 lakh.

A crop area of 119,435.93 hectares in at least 20 districts remains submerged by floodwater so far.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries continue to flow above danger level in at least nine districts

As many as 47,213 affected people are currently taking shelter in 456 relief camps/centres across the state.

The number of flood-affected camps in Kaziranga National Park remains critical as well with 152 of the 223 camps affected while 123 animals have died in the current wave of floods so far.

The report of the divisional forest officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife division on Thursday states that 150 animals of the park have been rescued till date.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited Solmari village in Rangia under Kamrup district which is affected by flood waters of the Puthimari river and assessed the damage and government relief measures put in place for the flood hit.

He also visited a flood relief camp set up at Rangia TT College and took stock of the condition of the inmates as well as the quality of food items served at the camp.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sonowal said that the state government has taken the serious note of the damage caused by floodwaters of the Puthimari river in Rangia subdivision. He informed that the district administration has been asked to extend all necessary help and support to the flood affected people.

The chief minister also visited Janaram Chowka, Shaktola and other flood affected areas under Mangaldai revenue circle of Darrang district. He took stock of the damage caused by the rising Shaktola and Nonoi rivers besides inspecting the repair work of damage caused by the Nonoi river.