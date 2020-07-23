Motinagar locality now a containment zone

SHILLONG/ KHLIEHRIAT: The state government has declared the entire Block-II of Lumpyngngad, Motinagar in the city as a containment zone following detection of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

A statement from the government said that the locality has been declared as containment area due to the detection of positive COVlD-19 cases and since the vulnerable and affected areas require aggressive contact tracing, quarantine, testing and isolation.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War on Wednesday informed that three high risk contacts of a COVID-19 patient had tested positive on Tuesday.

With the locality now reporting a total of four active cases, Health officials on Wednesday held a meeting with residents of the locality and decided to carry out random testing in the locality.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M War said that the declaration of the locality as a containment area is to restrict unregulated entry and exit movement on site.

The order states that no person and public are allowed to move into the containment area and inhabitants within the containment area are also not allowed to move out, besides, all inhabitants within the containment area must strictly remain inside their homes.

Gatherings, events, functions whatsoever of any nature and social, political, religious and economic activities are not allowed.

“All shopping establishments of whatsoever nature are to close immediately, however, supply of essential and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams formed by the district administration”, the DC said.

All government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment area will remain closed until further order.

The order also states that any violation will entail prosecution under the penal provision of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and IPC.

Meanwhile, the East Jaintia Hills District Magistrate has declared six villages – Khliehriat East, Khliehriat West, Dkhiah East, Deinchynrum, Sookilo and Mookympad – as containment zones following detection of two new COVID-19 positive cases at Khliehriat East & Khliehriat West, of which one patient has a history of travelling to and from Mookympad village to Khliehriat on a daily basis.

The Health department has begun contact tracing and RT-PCR testing of all high risk and low risk contacts of the two patients.