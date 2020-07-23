NDRF on govt’s radar if SDRF fails to tackle floods

SHILLONG: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Kyrmen Shylla said on Wednesday that if the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) cannot tackle the flood situation, the government would have to approach the Centre for deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Centre has not declared the floods as national disaster despite Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, assuring support to the government.

Talking to media persons about the floods in the plains of Garo Hills, Shylla said that recently five people lost their lives and the government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the victim’s families.

Stating that the water level is stable now in the flood-affected areas, the minister, however, asked people to remain alert as it may go up again on Thursday.

According to the minister, areas like Selsella, Phulbari and Rajabala are the worst-affected.

Floods and other natural calamities have affected over 16 lakh people since April.

Shylla also informed that 735 villages have been affected since April 1, adding that 13 people have been injured and 2317 houses damaged.

He said roads, highways, schools and even wooden bridges were damaged in the floods.

When asked about the allegation of Opposition leader Mukul Sangma that the state does not have a planned approach to the disasters, he said that the department welcomes suggestions from everyone.