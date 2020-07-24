Govt warns hospitals against stigmatisation of patients

SHILLONG: The state government on Thursday issued a strong warning to all hospitals against stigmatisation and denying medical treatment to anyone.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the government came to know about the matter unofficially.

Tynsong said that a meeting was held earlier with private hospitals in the city where all the hospitals were apprised about the protocols of the government while admitting a patient and it was also made very clear to them that any patient who is having symptoms could be isolated but not thrown out of the hospital.

Terming the denial of treatment by hospitals to anybody as illegal, Tynsong urged all hospitals not to stigmatise or neglect anybody. “The medical institutes should cater to these people since it is their job,” he said.

He also said that people who are subjected to denial of treatment by any hospitals without any valid reason must inform the authorities about it.

The official reaction came in the wake of allegations that residents of Umpling were stigmatised and denied treatment in a couple of hospitals in the city.