KHADC wants say in building bye law implementation

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is set to approach the state government to give recognition to the district council as an implementing authority of the Building Bye-laws under the Meghalaya Town and Country Planning Act, 1973.

Referring to the Meghalaya Town and Country Planning Act, 1973 that was amended in 2004, EM in charge of Trade, Paul Lyngdoh, said that the Council’s Executive Committee is of the view that the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) should be one of the authorities empowered by the law to issue permission for building construction.

He said that the Council has taken into cognizance various sections of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and has decided to approach the state government for due recognition as one of the implementing authorities.

It is noteworthy that the Urban Affairs Department had issued a notification on February 1, 2019 demarcating the implementation of the Building Bye Laws wherein it was stated that the department will implement the said bye laws in Municipal and Scheme areas while the KHADC will implement the bye laws in areas outside the Municipal and Scheme areas.