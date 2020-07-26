EKH DC office room sealed

SHILLONG: The district administration has sealed Room 204 of the DC’s office after a person, who had visited the room for official work relating to license, tested positive.

The Deputy Commissioner, M War Nongbri, has advised that those who are working in the room besides those who visited it since July 21 must undergo home quarantine and get themselves tested for COVID-19 on July 26.

She also stated that all staff and officers are to monitor their health and inform 108 in case of any symptoms.

War said that though the person was wearing mask and had even sanitised his hands the office felt it necessary to send the staff of the room for quarantine and they would be tested after a few days.