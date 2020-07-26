‘Wedding attendees might have infected Mawbah woman’

SHILLONG: The State health officials have a strong suspicion that the elderly woman from Mawbah, who died of COVID infection on Thursday, may have contracted the virus from the attendees of the controversial wedding at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that the department was trying to see if she came in the contact of two wedding attendees from Mawprem-Mawbah area who had tested positive for COVID-19 and they had moved around in the area.

Stating that the woman, who was a momo vendor and had met plenty of people during the past few weeks, he added that there is a strong suspicion that the woman may have contracted the virus from the wedding attendees.

When asked about the contact tracing of the woman at a time when she has already passed away, Dr War said it would be a huge exercise as the place where she was staying has a huge number of tenants.

As she was a vendor, she must have met many people, adding she had also come in contact with a nurse and a doctor in the area.

It was also informed that eight of her relatives came with her when she was brought to NEIGRIHMS and as of now, only her daughter has tested positive.

The samples of the people who accompanied her to NEIGRIHMS had been collected and their results were being awaited.

Dr War also said that contact tracing would be much easier for the Department if they don’t hide themselves.

Following the death of the 67-year-old woman, the entire Jhalupara and Mawbah area was turned into a containment zone on Friday.