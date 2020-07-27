Stigmatisation concerns GSI

SHILLONG: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has informed that its scientist, late B R Syngai had not developed any contact with the officers or staff of GSI offices situated in Shillong.

Syngai, who came from Kolkata for treatment in Shillong, had died of COVID on July 18.

Single case

However, the GSI added that one of the senior officers of GSI, Shillong who returned to Meghalaya on June 29 was under quarantine at GSI guesthouse at Lummawrie, Shillong along with three other officers.

“He has developed some symptoms and subsequently tested positive after admission to NEIGRIHMS on July 13. The three other officers and one staff under quarantine at the same guesthouse were tested and declared negative.

The quarantined officers and staff of the guesthouse have never developed contact with the

family of the manager of the building residing in a separate accommodation in the same compound”, the statement said.

‘Link uncalled for’

According to GSI, since it has 11 different offices within the city, the news connecting the death of the GSI officer from Kolkata to GSI, Shillong is uncalled for and may create a panic among the local populace residing around the GSI offices of Shillong.

“The GSI employees staying in rented accommodations in different parts of the city also may get stigmatised unnecessarily”, the GSI said.

The deputy director general and head of the department of GSI, North East Region has also appealed to the media and the people not to link the news of the death of GSI officer hailing from Meghalaya to its offices in Shillong. He also reiterated that all the close contacts of the one positive case of the senior officer of GSI from the guesthouse have been tested negative.