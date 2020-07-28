Containment zone residents worry over getting essentials

SHILLONG: Containment zones were blisteringly declared across the city, but now, the biggest concern for the people in these areas is access to essential commodities and groceries, which, for the residents, could be equally harrowing as the community transmission of the dreaded COVID-19.

More than 30 localities in the city have been declared as containment zones in the last 48 hours after a sudden spurt of positive cases in and around those regions.

In addition, a three-day lockdown was also imposed in the city which came in effect from Monday.

In the containment zones, only pharmacies besides few other essential services are allowed to remain open and people are in a topsy-turvy about managing their groceries.

The buzz of the town now is the continuity in the duration of these containment zones with the district administration not putting up a clear picture so far in this regard.

When contacted, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, M War Nongbri, said that the localities would have to inform the COVID-19 management committees about their requirements and the district administration would make the materials available on payment.

In some of the containment zones, it is also seen that some over-enthusiastic volunteers of the village authority are guarding their area with sticks. Many have questioned the logic behind the use of baton by the volunteers as COVID-19 situation is not a law and order scenario.

Some have also expressed concern over the way volunteers of certain localities behave with people as they tend to be aggressive while dealing with public and on the other hand, police, manning the entry-exit points of the zones, are calm and composed.

But one could also not deny that the residents, at times, become over-enthusiastic and venture out of their homes despite humble requests, and that answers to why the volunteers would resort to traipsing with batons.

The DC, in this connection, has said that no one has brought complaints against the volunteers to her.

Meanwhile, the three-day lockdown in Shillong agglomeration began on Monday with empty streets and shops and establishments remaining closed.

There was little to none movement of vehicular traffic in the city while government offices, too, were almost deserted.