Family allegedly ‘murders’ man on charge of raping granddaughter

Nongpoh: A 55-year-old man hailing from a remote hamlet under Jirang Constituency in Ri Bhoi district was allegedly killed by his own family members after he was accused of raping his granddaughter, a juvenile.

The incident happened on July 24 when family members of Tit Mawiong accused him of sexually assaulting his granddaughter and allegedly murdered him, sources informed.

Police have arrested four of the family members – Philip Wahlang, Suberius Wahlang, Sabian Wahlang and a juvenile – while the mother of the victim, who is also suspected to have been involved in the crime, is yet to be arrested.The body of the deceased was brought to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.