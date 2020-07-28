Market closed after COVID patient’s visit

SHILLONG: After a positive patient mingled with people, a market was closed on the outskirts of the city.

The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate in statement issued on Monday informed that reports have been received that one person who tested positive for COVID-19 was found mingling with shopkeepers and pedestrians at Lad Smit Market on July 23 and therefore, the operation of the market is suspended till further orders.

According to the district magistrate, all persons who were at Lad Smit Market on July 23 should undergo self isolation/quarantine and if any symptoms develop during the course of time, they may report to the 108 Helpline.

Nongmensong

outpost reopens

The Nongmensong outpost resumed functioning on Monday after police officials posted there completed the mandatory quarantine period and tested negative for COVID-19 and received clearance from health experts to get back to work.

The outpost was closed after officials came in close proximity to a secondary contact. Confirming reopening of the outpost, Assistant Inspector General of Police (A) GK Iangrai said that it has been thoroughly sanitised and disinfected as per procedures, and people visiting it have been requested to strictly follow the health protocols of wearing masks, practising hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing.