32 state cops test positive

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police has been facing the heat in the fight against COVID-19 with as many as 32 of its personnel testing positive so far.

Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday disclosed that 32 personnel — 21 from the 3rd MLP Battalion in Delhi and 11 in the state — have been confirmed as COVID positive, but affirmed that the Home department was providing all assistance to ensure safety of the personnel.

All the affected personnel in the state are lodged in quarantine centres and are on course for recovery.

Talking about the personnel posted in New Delhi, Rymbui said the Battalion Commandant was reviewing the situation.

Asked if the police personnel who have tested positive in the national capital will be brought back to the state, Rymbui admitted that it was a tall task.

On May 22 last, social media was abuzz over a video posted by a constable from the 3rd Battalion posted in Delhi wherein he was seen pleading with authorities to bring him back to the state. He tested COVID positive six days later.

Four police stations and outposts were temporarily shut in the state over fear of exposure with COVID-19 patients.

State Police has set up isolation centres and personnel who return from leave are not allowed to join their duties immediately

and they are made to undergo isolation. Similarly, personnel returning from containment areas are being made to undergo necessary tests.

It is learnt that the state police has constituted a health and hygiene committee in every district unit besides setting up a COVID control room in the headquarters.