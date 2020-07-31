Containment zones get shrunk to ease life in city

SHILLONG: In a major shift in strategy for arresting spread of the novel coronavirus, the state government has decided to invoke micro-management system instead of paralysing a large area of containment zone strategy. Under the revised strategy, only a small and specific area would be notified as containment areas instead of holding the entire locality to virtual hostage.

The decision came on Thursday in the wake of an appreciable dip in the graph of active cases accentuated by growing public cry against imposition of general lockdown which crippled public life bringing in its wake great hardship to the common man. Essentially this means that the size of the 30 containment zones in the capital city will stand significantly reduced and thereby restore a semblance of normality for the citizens.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that the entire gamut of issues was discussed threadbare with the East Khasi Hills district administration. “We have asked the district health officials to arrange a micro-management plan,” Dr War said.

On being asked about the suggestion made by traditional heads to specifically contain the houses where COVID-19 positive cases were detected, Dr War stated that it was one of the reasons why the Health Department decided to revise its line of actions.

Regarding contact tracing, the DHS said that most of it had been completed and some areas were still left. He also informed that rapid antigen tests were being carried out in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported 19 new active COVID-19 cases.

Out of the 19 cases, 15 were from East Khasi Hills (13 were BSF men) and two civilians, whereas two cases were from West Garo Hills and one each from South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

With these cases, the total number of active positive cases in the state stood at 588 with 491 in East Khasi Hills comprising 253 BSF personnel, 34 armed forces personnel and 203 civilians.

There were 44 from Ri Bhoi, 15 each from East Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills, 14 in West Jaintia Hills, four from West Khasi Hills, four from South West Garo Hills and one in South Garo Hills.

The total number of recoveries was 210.

More localities under containment zone

Following the detection of positive COVlD-19 cases in Central Nongrim Hills and Lumpyngngad, the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills, has declared House No. C/D-015, Near Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Central Nongrim Hills and the building and compound of Mayorika Lyngdoh, house of Kitbok Wanrieh, house of Sweety Lapang and house of Ricky Kharshandi of Block II and house of Wanpynshai Nongrum of Block III in Lumpyngngad as containment areas in order to restrict unregulated entry and exit movement on site.