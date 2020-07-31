FIR against four more wedding revellers

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Matsiewdor War on Thursday said she will file an additional FIR against four more people who attended the infamous wedding ceremony at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara, on June 27.

“I am just preparing the FIR and maybe I will fill file it by tonight once I complete it,” War said.

The district administration has filed an FIR against 35 people and later the government directed the DC to lodge FIRs against four more people from East Khasi Hills who had attended the wedding.

However, the Ri Bhoi district administration is yet to file FIRs against eight people from the district who were part of the wedding group.

Asked about the findings of the two inquiries on violation of protocols by the wedding attendees, War said that she has to examine the reports before speaking on the same.