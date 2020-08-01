Decision on plasma bank by next week

SHILLONG: The state government is contemplating to make its stand clear on creation of a plasma bank by next week.

“We will come out with something may be by next week and if need be we will have to come up with a policy in this regard,” Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said on Friday, a day after the High Court of Meghalaya sought the government’s view on having a plasma bank in the state.

Revealing that the government was holding discussions in this regard, Prestone said, “Plasma donation is like blood donation where people come out voluntarily.”

Earlier, during a hearing on a pending PIL on COVID -19, state assistant solicitor general, A. Paul had stated that it would be in the interest of managing and treating the patients if the state would explore the possibility of setting up of a plasma bank as has been done in other states in India.