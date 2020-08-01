State seeks report on all medical negligence cases

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the state government is seeking a report on all instances of medical care denial which were reported so that the government can correct the system.

“Instructions have been issued from the government side to the health department and they have already officially issued instructions to all the government hospitals as well as the PHCs and CHCs,” said Tynsong on Friday.

“Reminder will be issued to all the private hospitals,” he added.

Enquired about the alleged denial by 108 in providing ambulance service to a patient from Jaiaw Laitdom who waited for the ambulance to arrive till his last breath, Tynsong said that isolated cases happen.

“We discussed the issue in the review meeting and we are still seeking report,” he said.

Earlier, stigmatisation and fear of COVID-19 had led to denial of medical care on two occasions to the residents of Umpling where the BSF camp is located.

Recently, another case of denial of admission to a pregnant lady was reported from Ganesh Das Hospital.