Containment order hits stone quarry workers

SHILLONG: The macro-containment of a few localities in Laitkor has come as a blow to labourers and drivers employed in stone quarries in the area.

The containment of Wahkdait (under Laitkor-Rngi Dorbar Shnong), where the quarries are located, has especially created trouble for these workers. Aiborlang Hujon, who works as a driver in a quarry, said a meagre ration of “rice, and seldom dal, is the family’s only way of survival” as none is allowed to go out.

“The person who has tested positive is from another locality but the entire Laitkor has been declared a containment zone.

Laitkor-Rngi and Laitkor-Nongdaneng are containment zones. The government on Thursday said it would change its COVID containment strategy to micro-management system instead of paralysing a large area.

To this, Leonard Arun Mawrie, headman and chairman of Dorbar Laitkor-Pyllun, said two Dorbar Shnong, Mawrie and Mawrie-Lumheh, were exempted from containment zone on Saturday as all the primary contacts tested negative. “In Laitkor-Rngi too, all tested negative and it is up to the Dorbar Shnong to decide whether it will withdraw containment zone,” he said, adding that the Dorbar is trying to shrink the containment zone by sealing only those buildings where people are quarantined.

Hujon, who has four children, said work has been erratic since the first lockdown. At times, there would be no materials which come from Guwahati, where positive cases are surging too.

“Our locality is remote. There is no work anywhere and we have expenses for food and children’s education,” said the 36-year-old man.

Another driver of a stone quarry in Umphyrnai told The Shillong Times on condition of anonymity that though his income reduced to Rs 500 a week from Rs 1,500 in pre-COVID time, “at least I was earning something but now, the whole of Laitkor is a containment zone”.

The 30-year-old resident of Mawblei has been working in the quarry for six years. When work started after lockdown, he could take out the vehicle thrice a week following the odd-even system. Though he lost his livelihood for the shutdown in Laitkor, he is not entitled to the stipulated ration as his locality is not affected.

“There is no other job option. I have to borrow money and food from others because I have children at home. We have got some ration (rice and dal) but what about oil, vegetables and other household things,” he said, adding that there was not much help from the Dorbar Shnong.

A 50-year-old quarry worker said though he is not getting salary, the quarry owner is helping him with essentials.

With not much help from the district authorities, Hujon and many others like him are putting their faith in the Almighty. “We do not know anything (about the pandemic) other than that there is a virus. So we are following all guidelines. It is God’s grace that we are in good health and are surviving even in this crisis,” said Hujon.