Ladrymbai declared containment zone

SHILLONG: The Health & Family Welfare Department, East Jaintia Hills district has reported that there is a new COVID-19 positive case at Lad Rymbai area. The positive person is a vegetable vendor and is likely to have been in contact with many other people of the area.

The Joint committee of the four localities of Lad Rymbai or Lad Rymbai Pyllun has requested the district administration to issue a lockdown in Lad Rymbai area.

An order issued by the district magistrate of East Jaintia Hills district stated that due to the detection of the new positive case in Lad Rymbai area who had recent travel history from other parts of the district, the entire area of Lad Rymbai Pyllun namely Lad Rymbai- B, Lad Rymbai Datsimpein, Lad Rymbai Dongwah, Lad Rymbai Khliehdupon has been declared as a containment zone with effect from midnight of August 3 to 6 am of the August 7.

According to the order, no one will be allowed to move into the containment area and inhabitants within the containment area are asked to remain inside their homes.

However, exemption is granted for the Office of the Police Station Lad Rymbai, MePDCL, PHE Office, National Highway -6 for essential services, Emergency services, District Contact Teams to commute by commuters, Medical Officers and Medical Front Line Workers on duty.

The District Magistrate also informed that the Block Development Officer, Khliehriat Block/ Incident Commander of (Executive Magistrate i/c Khliehriat PHC) will be the Supervising Officer of the Containment areas under the supervision of the Addl. Deputy Commissioners East Jaintia Hills district.