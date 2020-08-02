Rapsang wants market for vendors

SHILLONG: Unable to meet the challenges that COVID-19 has thrown at them particularly due to the closure of Iewduh, vegetable vendors are trying every possible way to earn their livelihood. While some sell their wares even from scooters, others set up shop wherever they can until they are chased away by the authorities.

As they continue to suffer, Congress leader and West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang has urged the state government to establish a market for them as a long-term solution.

Admitting that they are among the worst-affected, the legislator from West Shillong said vegetable vendors of Iewduh are badly hit due to the prevailing situation.

Stating that the wholesale vegetable market has closed scattering the vendors everywhere, Rapsang asked the government to allow them to conduct their business partially. He also added that the matter has already been communicated to the Syiem of Hima Mylliem and myntris to discuss with the state government to at least partially open the market in Iewduh.

“The myntris are working hard and are waiting for directions from the district administration,” he added.

“There are wholesale godowns which have remained shut and with restrictions in place, the wholesalers can be allowed to open and operate,” he said adding that if a market is opened all problems would be solved.