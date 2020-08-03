BJP to discuss Shullai salvo at Hek today

SHILLONG: The state BJP leadership will meet on Monday to discuss BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai’s criticism of party leader and Health minister AL Hek.

Shullai on Saturday slammed Hek accusing him of having failed as minister in dealing with the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Sunday, state BJP president Ernest Mawrie said, “We (office bearers) will meet tomorrow (Monday). Whatever decision is taken will be made known tomorrow”.

Asked whether he suspected that Shullai was annoyed for not getting any ministerial berth, he said that the two of them have been told to wait for the decision of the party’s central leadership in this regard.

“They have been told to wait. The central leadership will decide the matter”, Mawrie said.

Commenting on Hek’s performance, Mawrie said that the minister is trying his best and is touring places to check on the situation.

“We are happy with his performance… he is touring from one PHC to another”, he said.