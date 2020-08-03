COVID19 positive cases in Meghalaya has gone up to 633

SHILLONG: With detection of 28 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 633, according to a report provided by the Director of Health Services at 10 AM on Monday.

Out of the new positive cases, 21 were detected in East Khasi Hills (EKH) district including 13 BSF personnel, two armed forces personnel and four others.

Ri Bhoi district has reported five positive cases and West Jaintia Hills has reported two new positive cases.

Out of the 633 active cases, EKH has 518 cases (BSF-226, others 233, armed forces 59), Ri Bhoi has 55, West Khasi Hills 5, West Jaintia Hills 16, EJH 17, West Garo Hills 16, South West Garo Hills 4, South Garo Hills 2.

Total number of recovered patients in the state so far is 264 and number of deaths reported five.