Speculation about cabinet berth for Agatha, Himanta

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI: Tura MP Agatha Sangma’s name has been doing the rounds for a likely berth in the Union Council of Ministers which is expected to be reshuffled sometime this month.

Agatha, who was the youngest minister in the UPA-2 ministry led by Dr Manmohan Singh, is being considered for a junior minister’s berth.

Along with Agatha, names of Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur’s titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba are also strong contenders for ministerial berths, BJP sources said.

The entry of former Congress stalwart Jyotiraditya Scindia looks near certain and even a major rejig of portfolios is being expected in political circles here.



Incidentally, both Agatha and Himanta have denied any information about their induction. Himanta has gone one step further by saying that he would prefer to be in the state for assembly polls slated for early next year. The expansion is most likely to take place soon after the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on August 5. The Modi government currently has 57 ministers, 17 less than the earlier dispensation and several of the ministers have multiple portfolios.

For one of the ministerial berths, Manipur’s titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba, who won the lone seat of Rajya Sabha in Manipur on June 22, is a strong contender, a BJP leader said.

Sanajaoba recently had a meeting with BJP top leader Amit Shah in the national capital and has not reacted to the news. Sanajaoba is a Meitei, which is the largest community in Manipur. Himanta has been trying to go to Delhi for some time since he was not made chief minister of Assam.

“The state is going to polls in early 2021 and it is not likely to be smooth sailing for the party because of the massive protest against the CAA. So we need him here too for which Himanta’s presence will be much needed”, party sources added.

Himanta, who is the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor, played an important role in the formation of the BJP-ruled and BJP aided governments in the North East. He expressed willingness to contest the last parliamentary polls. However, his wish was turned down by the central party leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior RSS functionaries as well as BJP president JP Nadda last week which fuelled speculations of a cabinet reshuffle which is long overdue.