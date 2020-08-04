Prestone slams Shullai for COVID remarks

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has slammed BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai for criticising the Health department over its efforts to contain COVID-19 in the state.

Tynsong, while taking note of the criticism against the Health department for failing to deal with the COVID-19 situation, said the MLA should think twice before making any kind of remarks which might backfire.

“It is wrong on the part of the MLAs to blame the Health department since any decision dealing with COVID-19 is a collective decision of the government,” Tynsong said.

According to him, Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek, Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War and other officials of the department are visiting various areas to motivate the people in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When they visit these areas, it does not mean that they should promise anything. The Health minister and his officials are trying their best to build confidence of people since we are aware that there is a sense of panic among the people,” he said.

Tynsong said the Health minister and his team of officials have been working without any break since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“We are trying to improve the situation. I can only say that let the people judge what is right and what is wrong,” he added.

Earlier, Hek had asserted that the insensitive remarks against the Health workers will only demoralise them.

“If we listen to such statements, we will not get proper sleep and so I don’t listen to such statements and keep on doing my work,” Hek said.

Making it clear that the statement made by the South Shillong MLA has demoralised the health workers, Hek endorsed the views expressed by War, who had also criticised the legislator.

“This will only demoralise the hard work of the health workers and if they are demotivated, they will lose interest in their work,” he added.