Ready for second wave of virus: Govt

SHILLONG: The state government on Tuesday complimented itself for effectively managing the COVID-19 situation, while also asserting that all necessary precautions have been put in place to counter any possible second wave of attack from the pandemic.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek admitted that there are predictions that the COVID-19 cases in the state will see a surge in the days to come, but in the same breath claimed that the government has put all mechanisms in place to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“There is a prediction and that is why the health authorities are very careful,” he said while adding that stringent protocols have been put in place.

The government is working to augment the responsibilities of the COVID management committees in case a surge occurs, Hek said even as he spoke of a collective responsibility to ensure that the effect of the virus is kept to a minimum.

Asked for his assessment of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, Hek said, “We are managing the situation very well as of now and also working very hard to maintain it”.

66 recoveries in a day

Tuesday was a day to cheer for Meghalaya with a record number of 66 recoveries in the state.

Out of the 66 people who recovered on Tuesday, 54 are from East Khasi Hills which is the most affected district in the state. Among those who recovered in the district included 39 BSF personnel, one Armed Forces personnel and 14 others.

Seven people recovered in West Garo Hills while four recovered in South Garo Hills. Ri Bhoi had one recovery. The total number of people recovered in the state stood at 330.

Meanwhile, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War in his daily media briefing informed that the state on Tuesday reported 15 positive cases including nine in East Khasi Hills (two returnees, one SARI case and two high risk contacts of a positive patient, two Armed Force personnel and two from BSF).

Five cases were reported in Ri Bhoi and one in West Garo Hills.

The total number of active cases stood at 582 of which East Khasi Hills has 473 cases (189-BSF, 60-Armed Force and 224-others), Ri Bhoi has 55 cases, West Jaintia Hills has 16, East Jaintia Hills has 17, West Khasi Hills has five, West Garo Hills one and South Garo Hills has two cases.

A total of 38,977 samples were sent for testing out of which 37,584 are negative.

The results of 476 samples are awaited. A total of 25,218 Meghalayans have returned to the state.