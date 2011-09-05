Demonstrations in east London; 60 held

London: Notwithstanding a 30-day ban imposed by the government after the deadly riots in England, hundreds of far-right activists held a demonstration here against Islamic extremism in the UK and clashed with police, leading to the arrest of 60 people.

Over 1,000 members of English Defence League (EDL) organised the so-called “static demonstration” last evening in Tower Hamlets, a poor area of east London with a large immigrant population including Muslims, the Metropolitan Police said.

The supporters of the EDL, which says it is protesting against Islamic extremism in the UK, assembled near Aldgate Tube station, with their counter-protesters numbering 1,500 gathering in nearby Whitechapel Road.

Missiles were thrown by activists as 3,000 police tried to maintain control, BBC reported on Sunday. Home Secretary Theresa May had imposed a 30-day ban late last month over fears of unrest at a march planned by the English Defence League.

Last evening’s protests were the first since the August 6-9 riots in English cities that left five people dead, including three of Asian origin.

Some of the far-right protesters threw bottles and scuffled with police surrounding them to keep control.

Police, who arrested 60 people, said 16 were held during the demonstration, while 44 others on a coach were taken into custody later on suspicion of violent disorder.

Authorities said the arrested people’s offences included drug possession and being drunk and disorderly.

EDL’s 28-year-old founder Stephen Lennon breached his bail conditions by attending the protest in Aldgate, but was not among those arrested.

He attended the demonstration disguised in a wide-brimmed hat and fake beard before revealing his identity.

“I’m meant to sign on at a police station on a Saturday, I’m not doing that. I’m not allowed to go to a demonstration, I’m not doing that,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.

“The credible outcome is I will be put on remand in prison for my democratic right.”

Lennon was convicted in July of leading a street brawl with 100 football fans in August last year.

The EDL, which was established in 2009, had claimed the ban on marching sent out “completely the wrong message” and insisted “a static demonstration” would go ahead.

Police said they had allowed the EDL to go ahead with their static demonstration. (PTI)