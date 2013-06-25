Pohkseh hold Royals

SHILLONG: Pohkseh rallied to score in the dying moments of the match to earn a vital draw against favourites Royal Wahingdoh in a league match of the U-19 Shillong Premiere League at the JN Stadium on Monday.

Kobar Swer saved the day for Pohkseh powering in a shot to find the nets in the 87th minute following a lapse in Wahingdoh defence.

For the Royals, goalkeeper Kennio Lyngkhoi was the star of the day, making numerous saves including that of a penalty in the first half.

Getting off to a strong start, Wahingdoh looked threatening until Pohkseh were offered a penalty in the first half.

However, Kennio made an excellent save to deny the underdogs an early lead.

Fortunes changed in the 37th minute after Shailang was brought down in the box for Wahingdoh’s first penalty.

Maitshaphrang took the shot and placed it neatly into the nets as Wahingdoh drew first blood.

But Pohkseh rallied in the latter part of the second half creating pressure on the Royal defence which eventually gave in in the 87th minute to hand over the much needed equalizer to the former.

On Tuesday, Rangdajied United will take on Langsning at 4pm at the JN Stadium.