New MP to press for central recognition of tribal bodies

SHILLONG: Newly elected Rajya Sabha MP, WR Kharlukhi has expressed himself to strive for obtaining constitutional recognition for the traditional tribal grassroots organisations like Dorbar Shnongs, Dollois and Nokmas.

Kharlukhi on Thursday said that the Union Government should accord recognition to the traditional bodies, while asserting that he would pursue the matter vigorously with the Centre.

Born out of customary tribal laws, these institutions do not find mention in the Constitution, unlike the panchayats in the rest of the country. When the Constitution was amended for recognition of the age-old village panchayats in the country during the UPA regime, the tribal institutions decided to retain their traditional system of village administration rather than embracing the offer to be part of the uniform national pattern of self governance.

Lauding the efforts put in by the Dorbar Shnong in the fight against COVID-19, Kharlukhi said the Dorbars have done a commendable job in areas like Khliehriat and Amlarem where the spread of COVID was contained and even the number of cases came down due to the efficient role played by the Dorbar.

Kharlukhi pointed out that for three decades villages elsewhere in the country under Panchayati Raj availed Central funds but the Dorbar Shnongs were left high and dry and despite that, they have done commendable work in this COVID situation.

“They have to get due recognition as constitutional bodies,” he added.

There are over 7000 Community COVID Management Committees working alongside the government and many Dorbar Shnong have set up their own community quarantine centres thereby lessening the burden on the state government which is seen to be overworked in handling the pandemic.

Health Minister, AL Hek had also recently acknowledged the role of the Dorbar saying that without them the government’s fight against COVID-19 would have been an uphill task.