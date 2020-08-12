Stuart Broad fined 15 % of match fee

Dubai: England pacer Stuart Broad has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for using inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah during the 1st Test against Pakistan in Manchester, ICC said on Tuesday.

Broad has been also handed one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. It was his third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three. “Broad was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” the ICC said in a statement. Pacer’s previous breaches were on January 27 this year during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, and on August 19, 2018 in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge. The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan’s second innings on Saturday, when Broad used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah. Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations as per the COVID-19 playing regulations. (UNI)