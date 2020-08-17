Smart city project to cost Rs 1,040 cr

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the Shillong Smart City project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 1,040 crore.

The chief minister said in his Independence speech on Saturday that urban infrastructure development is a core focus of the government.

The government also intends to develop Tura and Jowai as smart towns, he added.

“Accordingly, the development of public spaces, open-air gyms, children’s play areas, smart-street lighting systems, solid waste management, solar-based charging points and other interventions are being planned. The government is earmarking Rs 50 crore to each of these two towns”, he said.