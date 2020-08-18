Police Bazar, Iewduh limp back to near normal

SHILLONG: As more shops opened in Police Bazar and Iewduh, the main business hubs in the downtown area here appeared to be limping back to normal on Monday after five months, as almost all the road side shops resumed business after administration lifted odd-even regulations.

The only issue was that some shops were not following the laid down protocols.

A visit to the commercial hub on Monday afternoon revealed that the system of odd-even formula for opening of shops is being followed only in some commercial complexes like Glory’s Plaza and others are following the odd-even formula.

It is learnt that in the morning hours, hawkers were visible in the area but later police asked them not to do their business. However, the situation along Motphran was completely different as hawkers had lined up for their business.

As more shops opened in Iewduh on Monday, there was a bigger crowd in Motphran compared to the past few weeks.

It may be mentioned that Iewduh – the largest traditional market in the state – opened up further with the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner permitting 1,245 shops to open thrice a week of which 623 shops will open daily from 8 am to 6 pm under regulated arrangements to be made by the Syiem of Hima Mylliem.

The Syiem of Hima Mylliem will ensure due compliance by the shop owners to the norms, protocols and advisories of the government.

All shopkeepers and customers have been asked to maintain social distance of at least six feet, avoid overcrowding, follow hand etiquette and to wear masks at all times.

Despite the alarming rise in cases, vendors in Khyndai Lad are adamant and said they will continue to sell their merchandise arguing that they could no longer sustain their livelihood.

Speaking to a section of the press, a vendor Biolin Pyrtuh said that the vendors had met the DGP and SP with regard to restarting their business. Sounding desperate to be back in business, she said, “From today, we have decided to re-start our business. We know that cases are rising but our children are hungry and we have to feed them.

“We have to pay house rent and even the schools are insisting on paying the fees. Where will we get the money from?” Pyrtuh said.

The vendors showed the ID card of Meghalaya & Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers’ & Street Vendors’ Association as was advised by the DGP to show their ID card if and when asked for.

There was an exchange of words between police personnel and vendors. However, the vendors will continue their business as usual and said that they will maintain strict protocols.

The vendors had spread their merchandise, mostly apparels, on the ground but were asked by the police to pack up.