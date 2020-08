GUWAHATI: Seven more persons have died of COVID19 in Assam on Saturday taking the death toll so far in the state up to 234.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Dutta (46) of Jorhat; Cheni Devi Jain (77) and Khetradhar Gogoi (60) of Dibrugarh; Bholenath Dusad (63) of Cachar; Jatin Ch Das (55) of Kamrup Rural ; Nur Islam Mirdha (60) of Sonitpur; Sudhir Kr Das (77) of Kamrup Metro.