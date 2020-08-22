Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Sikkim Health Minister tests corona positive

Covid-19News AlertREGIONAL
By Agencies

GANGTOK: Sikkim Health Minister M.K. Sharma announced in a Facebook post on Friday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’m under isolation and I’m fine. I appeal everyone not to panic and request those who came in contact with me (primary) to self-isolate and get tested after seven days of contact or earlier if they develop symptoms,” the minister said in his post.

Till Friday, Sikkim reported 1,336 Covid-19 cases, of which 499 are active and 834 people have recovered from the disease. Three people have succumbed to the virus in the state so far.

IANS

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.