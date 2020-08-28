Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud
Fire breaks out in a hostel at Laban in Shillong
SHILLONG: Fire broke out at a hostel, situated behind Laban market here on Friday night . Police sources informed that they received information of the fire at around 8 pm.
The cause of the fire has been suspected to be a cylinder blast. No information of any casualty was received till the time of filing this story
The fire fighting operation has been started. Details about extent damages, causes of fire etc., were being awaited.
Comments are closed.