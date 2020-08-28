Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Fire breaks out in a hostel at Laban in Shillong

By By Our Reporter
Fire breaks out at Laban market in Shillong on August 28 night.

SHILLONG: Fire broke out at a hostel, situated behind Laban market here on Friday night . Police sources informed that they received information of the fire at around 8 pm.

The cause of the fire has been suspected to be a cylinder blast. No information of any casualty was received till the time of filing this story

The fire fighting operation has been started. Details about extent damages, causes of fire etc., were being awaited.

