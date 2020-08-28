No permission for Muharram procession

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined permission to hold Muharram processions across the country during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian said, “Cannot grant general directions….case different from Puri (Rath Yatra) or Jain temples, as they had identified areas of access.”

The bench reiterated that it is not possible to pass general direction, as it will “create chaos and one particular community will be targeted for spreading Covid.”

The petitioner cited the orders of the top court in the Rath Yatra at Puri. The bench replied Puri case was one specific place where the rath had to go from one point to another. “If it was one specific place, we can assess the danger and pass the order”, noted the bench.

The petitioner then cited the apex court order giving permission to offer prayers in select Jain temples in Mumbai. The bench replied that it was limited to prayers. The court also disallowed the petitioner to hold a procession in Lucknow.

When petitioner said Shias were concentrated in Lucknow and permission be given there, the Supreme Court asked him to approach the Allahabad High Court. (IANS)