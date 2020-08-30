Police rescue city girl from captivity in UP

NEW DELHI: After the recent suicide of a young man from Meghalaya in Uttar Pradesh, a girl from Shillong was rescued from Meerut in UP on Friday after months of torture and sedation in captivity by her own colleague under mysterious circumstances.

Police said that the 20-year-old girl first got a job in private company in New Delhi in January this year and later went to her colleague’s house in Meerut due to the lockdown. But once she was in the house of the colleague, she was allegedly held captive, sedated and tortured for months.

According to reports, the accused, taking advantage of the pandemic lockdown, held her confined without any access to communication with anyone.

The girl’s plight ended on Friday after she was rescued, and the perpetrator was arrested at the intervention of the Meghalaya police.

She was not allowed to contact her family or her aunt in Delhi. But this week, the girl somehow caught hold of a mobile phone and contacted her mother. She finally narrated her ordeal to her who approached Meghalaya police and lodged a formal complaint.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Madanrting police station. After registering the complaint, the police got in touch with the UP Police and the accused was arrested.

After the man’s arrest, the Delhi Gate police added sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since some prescription sedatives were recovered from the room of confinement. The accused has been sent to jail and the girl produced before a magistrate.

A few months ago, it may be recalled, a young man from Shillong had accused his employer of not supporting him during the 21-day nationwide lockdown period for which he committed suicide inside the owners shop.

Later his body was cremated in New Delhi with the help of Meghalaya Government.

According to one report, the girl’s mother who is the complainant, has authorised Delhi Police to hand over her custody to the Delhi-based aunt before she returns home.