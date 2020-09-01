Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, BTS dominate MTV VMAs

Pop stars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and South Korean music sensation BTS emerged big winners at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), taking home four Moon Person trophies each at the ceremony.

Gaga and Grande, who entered the competition with nine nominations, won three awards — song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography — for their hit song Rain On Me.

In individual capacity, Gaga won two more trophies of artist of the year and a newly-minted MTV TRICON Award, which recognises a highly accomplished performer across three or more disciplines.

The inaugural award recognised Gaga for her talents as a global music superstar, award-winning actor and undisputed fashion icon.

BTS, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scenes as they are known to global audience, had a big night as they four awards for their powerful anthem On.

The South Korean septet — comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — earned VMAs for best pop, best K-pop, best group and best choreography.

They also performed their brand new first English-language single Dynamite live for the very first time.

Another K-pop group, girl band Blackpink, was recognised for their record-breaking track How You Like That as the song of the summer.

The awards also paid tributes to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last week after a four year-long secret battle with colon cancer.

The Weeknd won two awards for Blinding Lights – video of the year and best R&B.

The awards show, which was previously scheduled to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, also saw a tribute to musical performances by frontline medical workers who are battling the pandemic at great personal cost. (PTI)