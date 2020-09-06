COVID, NEP twin challenges: Rymbui

SHILLONG: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Saturday admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a big challenge to the Education sector and asserted that his department was trying all it could to ensure that the current academic year is not wasted.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 59th Teachers’ Day celebration at Shillong Public School here, the Education minister underlined the challenges brought in by the pandemic and lauded the efforts put in by the teachers to adapt to the gamut of online teaching.

Speaking on the new National Education Policy (NEP), Rymbui said it will be an additional challenge for teachers but he was confident that they would be able to meet the challenges.

Stating that digital learning is the way forward, Rymbui asked the teachers to adapt to the new order, even as he asserted that the department would work on streamlining the education system in the state.

Admitting that the department was aware of the problems faced by teachers, the minister said that the department would look into their grievances and try and sort the problems.

Principal Secretary, Education, DP Wahlang, informed that besides redefining the academic calendar from Class 1 to Class 12, the 2021 Board examinations will be conducted in the state with a 30% truncated syllabus, details of which will be made public within this month.