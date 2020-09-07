Indian Army sends hotline message to PLA on abduction

New Delhi: Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Sunday said the Indian Army has sent a hotline message to its counterpart in PLA which allegedly abducted five youths from bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

The PLA’s response is awaited, said the MP from Arunachal Pradesh. “The Indian Army has already sent a hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited,” Rijiju tweeted.

The abduction came to light after Congress MLA from Arunachal, Ninong Ering, in a tweet, attached screenshots from Facebook by one Prakash Ringling who wrote that his brother and four others were abducted by the PLA in the Sera-7 area on the Indo-China border on Friday.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing border tension, the Indian Army has helped three Chinese nationals including a woman who lost their way at the higher reaches of the Tibetan plateau.

The three, possibly took a wrong turn in the treeless landscape and reached northern Sikkim, army sources said.