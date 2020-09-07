UDP not averse to goods train up to Shillong

SHILLONG: After BJP, the United Democratic Party (UDP), an ally of the ruling MDA, has said that the issue of having goods trains to the state capital may be examined but the party is not in favour of passenger train without a mechanism to check influx is in place.

It may be mentioned that another MDA ally, BJP, has stated that it would “put pressure” on the state government to bring trains carrying goods to Shillong.

UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said here on Sunday that the party had so far not discussed the introduction of goods trains.

He said, “Our stand is very clear, no to passenger trains unless proper mechanism to check influx and illegal migrants is in place but the matter regarding goods trains will be examined”.

Recently, the members of Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) consisting of UDP and HSPDP said that the RDA strongly opposed the move on the part of the government to facilitate the railway line to Ri Bhoi and also other parts of the state.

“The fear and apprehension on the part of the indigenous population of the state of being overwhelmed by the influx of outsiders cannot be ignored,” an RDA letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

It may be mentioned that the State BJP has advocated for the introduction of goods rail connection up to Shillong, but not passenger trains.

The Railway Ministry has already drawn up scheme for linking all state capitals by rail line within 2023. Meghalaya is the only state in the country which will miss out on the project owing to violent opposition by NGOs like KSU.