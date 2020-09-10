Country’s largest piggery mission launched in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: As a step towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Kailash Choudhary launched the India’s largest piggery project in Meghalaya.

Expressing happiness on the occasion, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, ‘a moment of pride as India’s Largest Piggery Mission was launched in Meghalaya by Hon’ble MoS for Kailash Choudhary Ji.’

Funded by NCDC, the Rs 209 crore project was launched in National Co-operative Development Corporation’s (NCDC) headquarters in Delhi today.

The project will benefit at least 35,000 pig farmers in the state and around 5000 unemployed youth will get livelihood.