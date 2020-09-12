24 candidates score 100 percentile in JEE Mains

New Delhi: The result for JEE-Mains was announced on Friday with 24 students scoring 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam which was postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Telangana has maximum 100 percentile scorers at 8, Delhi is at the second spot with 5 hundred percentile scorers followed by Rajasthan (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Haryana (2 ) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6, amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining distance as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the examination centres across the country.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 per cent of them had appeared for the exam.

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit were among the steps taken by the National Testing Agency for safely conducting the crucial exam. (PTI)