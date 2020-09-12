Aaranyak complements forest dept’s efforts with field gears

GUWAHATI: The situation induced by COVID19 pandemic in the state where police force is tied up with routine law and order maintenance duty as well as enforcing COVID protocols, the responsibility has increased manifold for state Forest Department personnel in protecting wildlife and other forest resources.

In order to complement the untiring efforts of forest personnel of Sonitpur East Forest Division to guard forest resources against plunderers, premier biodiversity conservation and research organisation, Aaranyak today gifted some field equipment for forest field staff of the division.

Aaranyak with support from David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) today handed over field shoes, torchlights and raincoats for the field staff of Sonitpur (East) Forest Division.

The materials were handed over to DFO, Suhas Kadam at the DFO office in Sonitpur by Arif Hussain, Manager Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD) of Aaranyak in presence of Assistant Conservator of Forest, Biswajeet Das, Babuli Hazarika, honorary Wildlife Warden of Bishwanath Wildlife Division Saidur Rahman, President of Upatyaka.