Pema Khandu thanks Army, GOI for release of 5 youths by PLA

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu today thanked Government of India (GOI) and the Indian Army for their persistent efforts in securing safe return of the five Arunachali youths, who went missing on September 2 and were later found to be in Chinese territory.

Khandu took to Twitter and wrote, ‘Absolutely glad to know that five of our Arunachali youths have been safely handed over to Indian Army by Chinese PLA. I am wholeheartedly thankful to the Govt of India and the Indian Army for their persistent effort in securing their return.’

The five youths were handed over to Indian authorities in Damai, near Kibithu in Anjaw district of eastern Arunachal Pradesh today. The youths returned to India 11 days after they were said to have been abducted, defence sources said.