James tests positive at Imphal

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Power Minister James Sangma has tested positive for COVID-19 at Imphal Airport on Saturday evening. He was tested through the rapid antigen test.

Officials from the Manipur Government confirmed that James tested positive, while others who were in the delegation including Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma tested negative.

On his arrival from Delhi to Imphal international airport, James was put through the mandatory test. After the result was known, he was taken to a hotel in Imphal for isolation.

He is returning to the city from Imphal in an ambulance and is likely to go for a confirmatory RT-PCR test.

James had gone there along with his younger brother, Conrad, to inaugurate the NPP state unit office at Imphal.

James is the first minister and the second MLA to test positive. Phulbari legislator, SG Esmatur Mominin had tested positive last week.

The chief minister is likely to return on Monday.

As cases continued to spiral in Meghalaya, the Health department has decided to focus on increasing the testing capacity.

The statement came from DHS (MI) Dr Aman War comes at a time when the COVID graph is witnessing an upward trend in the state.

“We need to provide early treatment to symptomatic cases with special emphasis on elderly and those with co-morbidities,” he said.

Informing that a survey has been done in East Khasi Hills for identifying elderly and patients with co-morbidities, Dr War added that elderly patients should inform the hospital in advance before coming there for treatment so that good care can be taken of them.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday recorded another 168 new cases, besides registering a fresh COVID related death. The DHS said that out of the 168 cases, 124 were detected in East Khasi Hills while seven were detected in East Jaintia Hills, 14 in Ri Bhoi, four in South West Khasi Hills, 17 in West Garo Hills and one case each in East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

With these cases, the active cases in the state now stand at 1570 while the death toll stands at 25.

Giving details about the death, War informed that a 15-year-old boy identified as Welldoneboy Marbaniang, from Mawpat, was brought to Dr H. Gordon Roberts Hospital and he died on September 10.

131 people also recovered on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2020.

Besides, five people were tested positive during the random sampling done in Khyndai Lad and the positive patients hail from different places.