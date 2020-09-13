Shillong Peak area littered by urban garbage

By Our Special Correspondent

SHILLONG: Recently the Swachh Bharat Mission under the Swachh Survekshan 2020 found Shillong to be one of the dirtiest cities with a population of under ten lakh. This was contested by no less then Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling who said that after a thorough introspection by the Department of Urban Affairs and the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) whereby it was ascertained that the ranking was based largely on four parameters, namely certification, service levels, direct observation, and citizen feedback.

Be that as it may, the fact remains that garbage being strewn everywhere is the characteristic of Shillong today.

On Saturday, Operation Clean-up a citizen’s movement comprising stakeholders like Team Jiva, City Hut Dhaba, KC Secondary School, Bethany Society, Women’s College, Martin Luther Christian University etc., which has been cleaning different parts of Shillong and the rivers flowing through the city, since August 8, 2019 decided to visit the Shillong Peak.

Just across the peak overlooking Pomlakrai Village is a beautiful undulating meadow, interspersed with forests. This is a favourite haunt of young bikers, college students and a cosy picnic spot for urban dwellers.

Unfortunately this gift of nature is littered with urban filth. Worse, there are hundreds of beer bottles, cans and other liquor bottles, disposable plates and other leftovers.

And what is galling to the cleaning team is to see broken bottles right, left and centre which could injure people walking bare foot.

This entire area is under the jurisdiction of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem. Speaking to this correspondent, Pa-iem Ainam Syiem, the present Syiem of Mylliem said that the Hima has posted some guards there to keep an eye on such wrongdoings. But on most days, these guards are AWOL not visible.

On Saturday, however, these guards who were probably alerted by the Syiem of Mylliem teamed up with the Operation Clean-up to gather all the garbage. However, their contention was that they had asked for some cleaning implements but had not received them. They also said they needed a small guard house so they could take shelter from the sun and rain but that too has not been provided to them.

The signboard of the Syiem of Mylliem has clearly stated that no grazing of cows and goats is allowed in the area but on weekdays this prohibition is blatantly violated since the guards are not at their posts. The guards could have prevented littering if they had been attending to their duties.

On weekends, the meadow is packed with picnickers but with no civic sense. They leave behind all the potato chips packets and plastic coke and water bottles they bring with them. This callousness is what has turned Shillong into a dirty city.

It’s time the Urban Affairs Department and the Syiem of Mylliem team up to spruce up the city and rid it of the ugly moniker of the “Dirtiest City.” In this endeavour the Department can enlist willing stakeholders. This alone can help restore and maintain the cleanliness of Shillong.