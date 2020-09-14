Apple set to unveil iPad, cheaper Watch on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: Apple which has traditionally been showcasing its fresh iPhone line-up every September is likely to announce a variety of products like a new iPad and a cheaper Apple Watch on Tuesday but may not unveil the 5G iPhone lineup this month, the media reported on Monday.

A new JPMorgan note forecasts Apple’s product line-up with some striking features in the second half of the year.

It includes a top-end Watch update with a blood oxygen sensor, cheaper ‘Watch Lite’ model to take on Fitbit, side fingerprint on a new iPad, launch of new Macs using Apple’s in-house silicon and 5G iPhones that starts at $699, reports SeekingAlpha.

The 5G iPhone lineup, however, could be launched in October.

JPMorgan “expects new AirPods to get pushed back into 2021”.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series this year which may include two premium variants.

The iPhone 12 Pro is likely to come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple posted $59.7 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2020 third quarter that ended June 27, an increase of 11 per cent from the year-ago quarter, as iPhone sales beat the Wall Street estimates.

The iPhone sales were $26.4 billion, iPad revenue was $6.6 billion while Mac revenue reached $7.1 billion.