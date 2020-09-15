MBBS student of GMCH found dead

GUWAHATI: A final year MBBS student of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital was found dead in his hostel campus on Monday afternoon, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Nimching Panmei, 25, was a boarder of room number 113 of hostel number 4 at GMCH, which is under Bhangagarh police station.

A native of Dima Hasao district, Panmei, who was found dead outside his hostel building, had injury marks on his head and face, police said.

Sources in Bhangagarh police station, which is investigating the case, said upon preliminary observation it appeared to be a death by suicide.

“However, we are still waiting for the post mortem report and the cause of death can only be ascertained once we have the report,” a police officer told The Shillong Times.

“The mortal remains of the deceased have been taken to his native place in Mahur. We have information that he was in a depressed state of mind,” he said.