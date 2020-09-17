Govt ‘using’ junior officers: Cong

SHILLONG: Opposition Congress, on Wednesday, alleged that the state government is appointing junior bureaucrats in plump posts so as to keep them wrapped around their fingers to fulfil their own agenda.

Amplifying the statement, Congress Spokesperson Zenith Sangma cited the recent reshuffle in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) where a junior officer was replaced by another junior officer as the Chief Managing Director (CMD).

Speaking to media persons here, Sangma said, “My analytical study is that the government is trying to ‘use’ the officers. How is replacing one junior officer with another supposed to help since they all lack experience?”

Sangma said that the new junior officer, who has just taken over as the CMD of MeECL, is already occupied with managing other departmental affairs as he also holds the post of Director, Corporate Affairs of MeECL, Additional Secretary, Mining and Geology, and Commissioner of Taxes.

“These are very busy departments. How the officer will be able to do justice while discharging his duties,” Sangma said.

Earlier, Congress had also expressed its opposition to the appointment of A Nikhla as the CMD of MeECL

Additional Secretary in-charge of Mining & Geology department, Arunkumar Kembhavi, was recently appointed as the new Chairman-cum-Managing Director and Director (Corporate Affairs) of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited.

Kembhavi is also heading three of MeECL’s subsidiaries — Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited (MePGCL), Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Limited (MePTCL) and Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL).

Probe

Meanwhile, the party also asked the government to constitute an inquiry into the death of an employee of MeECL, Lathinson G Momin, who succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after falling off of a main tower in Garo Hills.

“We demand that the inquiry should be done and completed within seven days,” Sangma said, while adding that ex gratia must be given to the family of the victim immediately.

According to Sangma, every month, at least one death is reported due to accidents in the MeECL, which is a matter of concern.