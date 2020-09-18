Football in Shillong one of the best in the region: Ryntih custodian Chalieu

By Monojit Mandal

SHILLONG: Former Shillong Lajong FC goalkeeper Neithovilie Chalieu who recently signed a three-year-contract with Ryntih Sports and Cultural Club, is highly impressed with the quality of football in Shillong.

The 21-year-old custodian, in an exclusive interview with the Shillong Times, said that footballers in Shillong are very hardworking and determined.

“Football in Shillong is of very good quality, the players are very hard-working and very determined. Football in Shillong is one of the best in the region, and the most I like about football in Shillong is that they give more importance to the grassroots level, which I believe is a very good move,” said Chalieu.

When asked about the reason to join Ryntih SC, the footballer from Nagaland, lavished high praise for the Shillong based outfit and said that their affiliation with the Bhutan based football club, Transport United FC, was one of the catalysts for his decision to join Ryntih SC.

“I joined Ryntih Sports and Cultural Club because Ryntih is a great club which has started its foundation from the grassroots and their plans for a higher league in the country and also their affiliation with a club like Transport United FC, Bhutan is a great boost for me to expose myself in a bigger platform.” He added.

Talking about Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League, Chalieu said, that the introduction of Indian Super League (ISL) is a great lift to the Indian footballers and football lovers in the country.

“With more people showing interest in football, our country needs to build up better infrastructure. We still lack in many things but I believe that we will surely make a good name in the near future in the field of football.”

On I-League, Chalieu said that the absence of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (If they manage to secure ISL spot) will have a great impact on I-League as both are very reputed teams and have a strong fan following in the country.

Chalieu also stated that playing football without fans would be very different and embarrassing. “As a footballer, I feel that playing without fans and in an empty stadium is a very embarrassing thing. It shows signs of emptiness. The fans give lots of energy to the players in the field.”

“it also has psychological upshot on the players. With the presence of the fans, it gives more morale and energy. The game can be more interesting with the presence of the fans.” He added.